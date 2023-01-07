Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Mississippi Valley State

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 5-10; Mississippi Valley State 1-15

What to Know

After 11 games on the road, the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are heading back home. The Delta Devils and the Prairie View A&M Panthers will face off in an SWAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Harrison Complex. Mississippi Valley State has some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Mississippi Valley State came up short against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 75-68.

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M entered their contest against the Southern Jaguars on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Prairie View A&M fell just short of Southern by a score of 66-62. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Panthers had been the slight favorite coming in.

The Delta Devils are now 1-15 while Prairie View A&M sits at 5-10. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Mississippi Valley State is 363rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 54.3 on average. Prairie View A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 15th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Mississippi Valley State.