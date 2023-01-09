Who's Playing
Texas Southern @ Mississippi Valley State
Current Records: Texas Southern 4-12; Mississippi Valley State 1-16
What to Know
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 1-12 against the Texas Southern Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Mississippi Valley State and Texas Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Harrison Complex. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Delta Devils came up short against the Prairie View A&M Panthers this past Saturday, falling 67-60.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Texas Southern as they fell 70-66 to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions this past Saturday.
The losses put Mississippi Valley State at 1-16 and Texas Southern at 4-12. Mississippi Valley State is 1-14 after losses this year, the Tigers 4-7.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Mississippi Valley State.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Texas Southern 79 vs. Mississippi Valley State 59
- Jan 10, 2022 - Texas Southern 95 vs. Mississippi Valley State 58
- Feb 23, 2021 - Texas Southern 82 vs. Mississippi Valley State 45
- Feb 22, 2020 - Texas Southern 94 vs. Mississippi Valley State 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Mississippi Valley State 67
- Feb 25, 2019 - Texas Southern 92 vs. Mississippi Valley State 80
- Jan 28, 2019 - Texas Southern 65 vs. Mississippi Valley State 62
- Feb 17, 2018 - Texas Southern 72 vs. Mississippi Valley State 71
- Jan 20, 2018 - Texas Southern 91 vs. Mississippi Valley State 77
- Feb 20, 2017 - Texas Southern 92 vs. Mississippi Valley State 61
- Jan 23, 2017 - Mississippi Valley State 103 vs. Texas Southern 89
- Feb 20, 2016 - Texas Southern 98 vs. Mississippi Valley State 67
- Jan 23, 2016 - Texas Southern 75 vs. Mississippi Valley State 60