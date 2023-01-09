Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Mississippi Valley State

Current Records: Texas Southern 4-12; Mississippi Valley State 1-16

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 1-12 against the Texas Southern Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Mississippi Valley State and Texas Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Harrison Complex. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Delta Devils came up short against the Prairie View A&M Panthers this past Saturday, falling 67-60.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Texas Southern as they fell 70-66 to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions this past Saturday.

The losses put Mississippi Valley State at 1-16 and Texas Southern at 4-12. Mississippi Valley State is 1-14 after losses this year, the Tigers 4-7.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Mississippi Valley State.