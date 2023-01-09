Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Mississippi Valley State

Current Records: Texas Southern 4-12; Mississippi Valley State 1-16

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 1-12 against the Texas Southern Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Mississippi Valley State and Texas Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Harrison Complex. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Delta Devils came up short against the Prairie View A&M Panthers this past Saturday, falling 67-60.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Texas Southern as they fell 70-66 to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions this past Saturday.

The losses put Mississippi Valley State at 1-16 and Texas Southern at 4-12. Mississippi Valley State is 1-14 after losses this year, the Tigers 4-7.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Mississippi Valley State.

  • Feb 19, 2022 - Texas Southern 79 vs. Mississippi Valley State 59
  • Jan 10, 2022 - Texas Southern 95 vs. Mississippi Valley State 58
  • Feb 23, 2021 - Texas Southern 82 vs. Mississippi Valley State 45
  • Feb 22, 2020 - Texas Southern 94 vs. Mississippi Valley State 92
  • Jan 25, 2020 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Mississippi Valley State 67
  • Feb 25, 2019 - Texas Southern 92 vs. Mississippi Valley State 80
  • Jan 28, 2019 - Texas Southern 65 vs. Mississippi Valley State 62
  • Feb 17, 2018 - Texas Southern 72 vs. Mississippi Valley State 71
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Texas Southern 91 vs. Mississippi Valley State 77
  • Feb 20, 2017 - Texas Southern 92 vs. Mississippi Valley State 61
  • Jan 23, 2017 - Mississippi Valley State 103 vs. Texas Southern 89
  • Feb 20, 2016 - Texas Southern 98 vs. Mississippi Valley State 67
  • Jan 23, 2016 - Texas Southern 75 vs. Mississippi Valley State 60