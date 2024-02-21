Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Bradley 18-9, Missouri State 15-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Bradley Braves and the Missouri State Bears are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Great Southern Bank Arena.

The point spread may have favored Bradley on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-63 to the Panthers.

Bradley's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Malevy Leons, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Connor Hickman who scored 22 points.

Bradley struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Missouri State finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Beacons by a score of 82-74 on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.5% better than the opposition, as Missouri State's was.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Missouri State to victory, but perhaps none more so than N.J. Benson, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Chance Moore, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds.

The Braves have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-9 record this season. As for the Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 15-12.

Everything came up roses for Bradley against the Bears in their previous meeting back in January as the squad secured a 86-60 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bradley since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bradley has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Missouri State.