Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Drake 17-2, Missouri State 7-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Missouri State is heading back home. They and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena. The two teams are at an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but likely not for long.

Last Tuesday, Missouri State couldn't handle N. Iowa and fell 79-68. The Bears have struggled against the Panthers recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Zaxton King put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus three steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five).

Missouri State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 12.3 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 7.4 per game.

Meanwhile, Drake entered their tilt with Valparaiso on Wednesday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They walked away with an 81-71 victory over the Beacons.

Drake can attribute much of their success to Bennett Stirtz, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine assists. Another player making a difference was Mitch Mascari, who went 7 for 12 en route to 21 points.

Missouri State's loss dropped their record down to 7-13. As for Drake, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-2.

Missouri State skirted past Drake 83-80 in their previous meeting back in January of 2024. Will Missouri State repeat their success, or does Drake have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Missouri State and Drake both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.