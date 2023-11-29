Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Evansville 6-0, Missouri State 5-1

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

What to Know

Evansville is 2-8 against Missouri State since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The pair will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Evansville comes in on six and Missouri State on five.

Evansville has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 19 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Redhawks with a sharp 93-74 victory on Saturday.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.8% better than the opposition, a fact Missouri State proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 92-74 victory over the Bulldogs. That's two games straight that Missouri State has won by exactly 18 points.

Missouri State can attribute much of their success to Matthew Lee, who scored 28 points along with 7 assists. Another player making a difference was Cesare Edwards, who scored 13 points along with 8 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Aces to 6-0 and the Redhawks to 1-4.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Evansville has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 50.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Missouri State struggles in that department as they've drained 47.8% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Evansville came up short against Missouri State when the teams last played back in February, falling 66-60. Can Evansville avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Missouri State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.