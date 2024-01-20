Who's Playing
Illinois State Redbirds @ Missouri State Bears
Current Records: Illinois State 8-10, Missouri State 10-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Missouri State is heading back home. The Missouri State Bears and the Illinois State Redbirds will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Last Tuesday, the Bears suffered a grim 88-66 defeat to the Sycamores.
N.J. Benson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 14 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Illinois State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 77-56 walloping at the hands of the Bulldogs. Illinois State has struggled against Drake recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.
The Bears have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-8 record this season. As for the Redbirds, they bumped their record down to 8-10 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.
Missouri State came up short against Illinois State when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 76-66. Will Missouri State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Missouri State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Illinois State.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Illinois State 76 vs. Missouri State 66
- Jan 19, 2022 - Missouri State 88 vs. Illinois State 63
- Dec 01, 2021 - Illinois State 79 vs. Missouri State 74
- Feb 07, 2021 - Missouri State 72 vs. Illinois State 62
- Feb 06, 2021 - Missouri State 74 vs. Illinois State 67
- Feb 05, 2020 - Missouri State 80 vs. Illinois State 60
- Jan 07, 2020 - Missouri State 67 vs. Illinois State 63
- Feb 27, 2019 - Illinois State 65 vs. Missouri State 57
- Feb 10, 2019 - Missouri State 66 vs. Illinois State 65
- Jan 30, 2018 - Illinois State 76 vs. Missouri State 60