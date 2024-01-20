Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Illinois State 8-10, Missouri State 10-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Missouri State is heading back home. The Missouri State Bears and the Illinois State Redbirds will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Last Tuesday, the Bears suffered a grim 88-66 defeat to the Sycamores.

N.J. Benson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 14 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 77-56 walloping at the hands of the Bulldogs. Illinois State has struggled against Drake recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

The Bears have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-8 record this season. As for the Redbirds, they bumped their record down to 8-10 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

Missouri State came up short against Illinois State when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 76-66. Will Missouri State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Missouri State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Illinois State.