Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Kent State 3-1, Missouri State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes will head out on the road to face off against the Missouri State Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.3% better than the opposition, a fact Kent State proved on Friday. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 100-62 victory over the Pirates. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-36.

Meanwhile, the Bears beat the Eagles 70-61 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Missouri State.

Missouri State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Alston Mason, who scored 20 points along with 3 assists and 2 rebounds. Donovan Clay was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Golden Flashes to 3-1 and the Bears to 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kent State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.