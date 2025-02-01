Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Missouri State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Murray State 43-19.

Missouri State entered the matchup with ten straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it 11. Can they turn things around, or will Murray State hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Murray State 11-11, Missouri State 7-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.25

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Murray State Racers and the Missouri State Bears are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Bears have the home-court advantage, but the Racers are expected to win by 2.5 points.

The experts predicted Murray State would be headed in after a victory, but Evansville made sure that didn't happen. Murray State fell to Evansville 78-74. The Racers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by JaCobi Wood, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points. That's the most threes he has posted since back in November of 2023. The team also got some help courtesy of AJ Ferguson, who had 19 points.

Even though they lost, Murray State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Missouri State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their tenth straight defeat. They took a 72-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indiana State.

Despite their loss, Missouri State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Hampton, who scored seven points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Hampton's performance made up for a slower contest against Drake on Saturday.

Murray State's defeat dropped their record down to 11-11. As for Missouri State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-15.

Murray State might still be hurting after the devastating 60-35 defeat they got from Missouri State when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Can Murray State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Murray State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131 points.

Series History

Murray State has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Missouri State.