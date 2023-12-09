Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Sam Houston 5-4, Missouri State 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Missouri State has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Sam Houston Bearkats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Missouri State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Bears were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 77-73 to the Blue Raiders.

Despite their defeat, Missouri State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Alston Mason, who scored 28 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Donovan Clay, who scored 24 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Sam Houston proved on Sunday. Everything went their way against the Cardinals as the Bearkats made off with a 90-70 win. With that victory, Sam Houston brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

The Bears' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-3. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.0 points per game. As for the Bearkats, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 5-4 record this season.

Looking ahead, Missouri State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Missouri State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sam Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Missouri State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Missouri State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.