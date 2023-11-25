Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: SC State 2-4, Missouri State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

Missouri State will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the SC State Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. SC State is crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Missouri State will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

After a disappointing 56 points in their last matchup, Missouri State made sure to put some points up on the board against Abilene Chr. on Monday. The Bears enjoyed a cozy 87-69 win over the Wildcats. Missouri State was down 21-9 with 15:08 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy 18-point victory.

Missouri State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but N.J. Benson led the charge by dropping a double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds. Donovan Clay was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with 6 rebounds.

SC State was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with Missouri but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Bulldogs as they lost 82-59 to the Tigers on Wednesday. SC State got off to an early lead (up 16 with 7:37 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

SC State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Davion Everett, who scored 21 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Caleb McCarty, who scored 6 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Bears' win bumped their record up to 4-1. As for the Bulldogs, they bumped their record down to 2-4 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

As mentioned, Missouri State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 21.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Missouri State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Missouri State is a big 21.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

