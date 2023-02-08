Who's Playing

Belmont @ Missouri State

Current Records: Belmont 17-8; Missouri State 12-12

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears and the Belmont Bruins are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Great Southern Bank Arena. Belmont should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Bears will be looking to regain their footing.

MSU suffered a grim 73-53 defeat to the Southern Illinois Salukis on Sunday. Guard Alston Mason wasn't much of a difference maker for MSU; Mason picked up four fouls and turned the ball over eight times en route to a 14-point finish.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Belmont and the Illinois State Redbirds this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Belmont wrapped it up with a 90-75 win at home. Among those leading the charge for the Bruins was center Even Brauns, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards.

The Bears are now 12-12 while Belmont sits at 17-8. Belmont is 11-5 after wins this year, and MSU is 6-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.