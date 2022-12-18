Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Missouri State

Current Records: Central Michigan 4-6; Missouri State 4-7

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears will take on the Central Michigan Chippewas at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Great Southern Bank Arena. MSU has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Bears were close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 80-77 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. Missouri State's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Jonathan Mogbo, who had 14 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, CMU came up short against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane two weeks ago, falling 70-63. The top scorers for CMU were guard Brian Taylor (14 points) and guard Reggie Bass (12 points).

This next matchup looks promising for MSU, who are favored by a full 11 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with MSU, who are 5-5 against the spread.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.99

Odds

The Bears are a big 11-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.