Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Missouri State

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 2-1; Missouri State 1-1

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will square off against the Missouri State Bears at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Middle Tenn. will be strutting in after a win while MSU will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Blue Raiders were fully in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Rice Owls 81-46 at home.

Meanwhile, MSU lost 66-64 to the Brigham Young Cougars on Wednesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from BYU's guard Dallin Hall with 0:01 remaining. Chance Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards.

Missouri State's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Middle Tenn.'s victory pulled them up to 2-1. We'll see if MSU can steal Middle Tenn.'s luck or if Middle Tenn. records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.