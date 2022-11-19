Who's Playing
Middle Tenn. @ Missouri State
Current Records: Middle Tenn. 2-1; Missouri State 1-1
What to Know
The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will square off against the Missouri State Bears at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Middle Tenn. will be strutting in after a win while MSU will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Blue Raiders were fully in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Rice Owls 81-46 at home.
Meanwhile, MSU lost 66-64 to the Brigham Young Cougars on Wednesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from BYU's guard Dallin Hall with 0:01 remaining. Chance Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards.
Missouri State's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Middle Tenn.'s victory pulled them up to 2-1. We'll see if MSU can steal Middle Tenn.'s luck or if Middle Tenn. records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.