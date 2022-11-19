Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Missouri State

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 2-1; Missouri State 1-1

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears will square off against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena. MSU is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The Bears lost 66-64 to the Brigham Young Cougars on Wednesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from BYU's guard Dallin Hall with 0:01 left to play. Chance Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the Rice Owls at home 81-46.

Middle Tenn.'s victory lifted them to 2-1 while Missouri State's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Middle Tenn. can repeat their recent success or if MSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Odds

The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.