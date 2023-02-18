Who's Playing
Northern Iowa @ Missouri State
Current Records: Northern Iowa 12-15; Missouri State 14-13
What to Know
The Northern Iowa Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Northern Iowa and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Panthers came up short against the Drake Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 82-74. Northern Iowa got double-digit scores from five players: guard Bowen Born (16), guard Trey Campbell (15), guard Tytan Anderson (12), forward James Betz (11), and forward Cole Henry (10).
Meanwhile, MSU came up short against the Bradley Braves on Wednesday, falling 64-54. The top scorers for MSU were guard Donovan Clay (16 points) and guard Alston Mason (14 points).
Northern Iowa is expected to lose this next one by 6. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
The losses put the Panthers at 12-15 and the Bears at 14-13. Northern Iowa is 5-9 after losses this year, MSU 7-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 16 games against Missouri State.
- Dec 28, 2022 - Missouri State 79 vs. Northern Iowa 67
- Feb 20, 2022 - Northern Iowa 95 vs. Missouri State 75
- Jan 08, 2022 - Northern Iowa 85 vs. Missouri State 84
- Dec 28, 2020 - Northern Iowa 85 vs. Missouri State 75
- Dec 27, 2020 - Missouri State 79 vs. Northern Iowa 59
- Jan 29, 2020 - Northern Iowa 95 vs. Missouri State 66
- Jan 11, 2020 - Northern Iowa 80 vs. Missouri State 57
- Feb 20, 2019 - Northern Iowa 63 vs. Missouri State 43
- Feb 02, 2019 - Northern Iowa 64 vs. Missouri State 59
- Feb 24, 2018 - Northern Iowa 71 vs. Missouri State 56
- Jan 04, 2018 - Missouri State 62 vs. Northern Iowa 55
- Mar 03, 2017 - Missouri State 70 vs. Northern Iowa 64
- Feb 12, 2017 - Northern Iowa 55 vs. Missouri State 52
- Dec 28, 2016 - Missouri State 68 vs. Northern Iowa 64
- Feb 10, 2016 - Northern Iowa 83 vs. Missouri State 69
- Jan 06, 2016 - Missouri State 59 vs. Northern Iowa 58