Northern Iowa @ Missouri State

Current Records: Northern Iowa 12-15; Missouri State 14-13

The Northern Iowa Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Northern Iowa and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Panthers came up short against the Drake Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 82-74. Northern Iowa got double-digit scores from five players: guard Bowen Born (16), guard Trey Campbell (15), guard Tytan Anderson (12), forward James Betz (11), and forward Cole Henry (10).

Meanwhile, MSU came up short against the Bradley Braves on Wednesday, falling 64-54. The top scorers for MSU were guard Donovan Clay (16 points) and guard Alston Mason (14 points).

Northern Iowa is expected to lose this next one by 6. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Panthers at 12-15 and the Bears at 14-13. Northern Iowa is 5-9 after losses this year, MSU 7-5.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

The Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 16 games against Missouri State.