Who's Playing

PFW @ Missouri State

Current Records: PFW 6-4; Missouri State 4-5

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears will take on the PFW Mastodons at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena. PFW should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Bears will be looking to get back in the win column.

A win for MSU just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 66-46 to the Saint Mary's Gaels. MSU was surely aware of their 14.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The top scorers for MSU were guard Chance Moore (12 points) and guard Alston Mason (12 points).

Meanwhile, PFW took their game against the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Wednesday by a conclusive 89-68 score. The oddsmakers were on the Mastodons' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Missouri State's defeat took them down to 4-5 while PFW's victory pulled them up to 6-4. We'll see if the Bears can steal PFW's luck or if PFW records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.