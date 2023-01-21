Who's Playing
Southern Illinois @ Missouri State
Current Records: Southern Illinois 15-5; Missouri State 10-9
What to Know
The Southern Illinois Salukis haven't won a matchup against the Missouri State Bears since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. SIU and MSU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Salukis were able to grind out a solid win over the Evansville Aces on Tuesday, winning 78-70. Forward Marcus Domask took over for SIU, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, MSU narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Drake Bulldogs 65-62. Guard Donovan Clay (16 points) and guard Bryan Trimble Jr. (16 points) were the top scorers for MSU.
The wins brought SIU up to 15-5 and the Bears to 10-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Salukis rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.7 on average. Less enviably, MSU is 31st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southern Illinois have won nine out of their last 15 games against Missouri State.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Missouri State 69 vs. Southern Illinois 54
- Jan 12, 2022 - Missouri State 81 vs. Southern Illinois 76
- Feb 17, 2021 - Missouri State 68 vs. Southern Illinois 53
- Feb 10, 2021 - Missouri State 65 vs. Southern Illinois 53
- Feb 29, 2020 - Missouri State 84 vs. Southern Illinois 59
- Feb 08, 2020 - Southern Illinois 68 vs. Missouri State 66
- Feb 06, 2019 - Missouri State 65 vs. Southern Illinois 59
- Jan 02, 2019 - Southern Illinois 75 vs. Missouri State 70
- Mar 02, 2018 - Southern Illinois 67 vs. Missouri State 63
- Feb 14, 2018 - Southern Illinois 81 vs. Missouri State 80
- Jan 27, 2018 - Southern Illinois 79 vs. Missouri State 77
- Jan 28, 2017 - Southern Illinois 85 vs. Missouri State 84
- Jan 07, 2017 - Southern Illinois 75 vs. Missouri State 67
- Feb 27, 2016 - Southern Illinois 78 vs. Missouri State 68
- Jan 24, 2016 - Southern Illinois 80 vs. Missouri State 65