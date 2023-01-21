Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Missouri State

Current Records: Southern Illinois 15-5; Missouri State 10-9

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis haven't won a matchup against the Missouri State Bears since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. SIU and MSU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Salukis were able to grind out a solid win over the Evansville Aces on Tuesday, winning 78-70. Forward Marcus Domask took over for SIU, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, MSU narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Drake Bulldogs 65-62. Guard Donovan Clay (16 points) and guard Bryan Trimble Jr. (16 points) were the top scorers for MSU.

The wins brought SIU up to 15-5 and the Bears to 10-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Salukis rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.7 on average. Less enviably, MSU is 31st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern Illinois have won nine out of their last 15 games against Missouri State.