Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Missouri after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Cent. Arkansas 46-31. Missouri took a big hit to their ego last Friday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Missouri keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-5 in no time. On the other hand, Cent. Arkansas will have to make due with a 3-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 3-11, Missouri 7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Missouri. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Friday after their third straight loss. They suffered a bruising 97-73 loss at the hands of the Fighting Illini. Missouri was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-24.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Trent Pierce, who scored 12 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Missouri struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Bears ended up a good deal behind the Sooners on Thursday and lost 88-72. Cent. Arkansas has not had much luck with Oklahoma recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ubongabasi Etim, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Masai Olowokere was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six assists.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for the Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-11.

Missouri was able to grind out a solid victory over Cent. Arkansas in their previous matchup back in November of 2018, winning 68-55. Will Missouri repeat their success, or does Cent. Arkansas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Missouri is a big 23-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Missouri won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.