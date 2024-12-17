Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Jax. State 6-4, Missouri 9-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Jax. State Gamecocks will take on the Missouri Tigers in a holiday battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at at Mizzou Arena. The Gamecocks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.6 points per game this season.

Jax. State took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They managed a 70-66 victory over Utah Valley.

Among those leading the charge was Jaron Pierre Jr., who had 26 points plus eight rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against South Alabama on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Even though they won, Jax. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Missouri came tearing into Saturday's game with eight straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 26.5 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put a hurting on the Sharks to the tune of 88-61. The Tigers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 20 points or more this season.

Missouri can attribute much of their success to Trent Pierce, who went 8 for 14 en route to 24 points plus three steals. Pierce's performance made up for a slower matchup against Kansas on Sunday. Another player making a difference was Marques Warrick, who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points.

Jax. State pushed their record up to 6-4 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Missouri, their victory bumped their record up to 9-1.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Jax. State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've made 36.7% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.