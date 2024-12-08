Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Kansas 7-1, Missouri 7-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kansas is 3-0 against Missouri since December of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Kansas Jayhawks will challenge the Missouri Tigers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. The Jayhawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.2 points per game this season.

Kansas is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Creighton just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 76-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bluejays. The matchup marked the Jayhawks' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Missouri entered their tilt with California on Tuesday with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. They walked away with a 98-93 victory over the Golden Bears. The win was all the more spectacular given the Tigers were down by 18 with 0:44 left in the first half.

Among those leading the charge was Anthony Robinson II, who went 8 for 11 en route to 29 points plus six assists and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Lindenwood last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Mark Mitchell, who went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds.

Even though they won, Missouri struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Having lost for the first time this season, Kansas fell to 7-1. As for Missouri, their victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-1.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Kansas just can't miss this season, having drained 50.3% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Missouri (currently ranked first) struggles in that department as they've drained 52.6% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kansas was able to grind out a solid win over Missouri when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 73-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Kansas has won all of the games they've played against Missouri in the last 3 years.