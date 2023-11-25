Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 1-4, Missouri 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers will be playing at home against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Missouri was far and away the favorite against SC State. Everything went the Tigers' way against the Bulldogs on Wednesday as the Tigers made off with a 82-59 victory. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 7:37 mark of the first half, when they were facing a 29-13 deficit.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Missouri to victory, but perhaps none more so than Sean East II, who scored 21 points. Noah Carter was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. The game between the Greyhounds and the Retrievers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Greyhounds falling 94-79 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. That's two games in a row now that Loyola Maryland has lost by exactly 15 points.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 4-2, while the Bulldogs' bumped their own down to the opposite: 2-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Missouri have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Maryland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.