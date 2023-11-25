Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 1-4, Missouri 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Missouri will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at 12:00 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. Missouri has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Missouri proved on Wednesday. They put the hurt on the Bulldogs with a sharp 82-59 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 7:37 mark of the first half, when they were facing a 29-13 deficit.

Missouri's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Sean East II, who scored 21 points. Noah Carter was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. The matchup between the Greyhounds and the Retrievers wasn't particularly close, with the Greyhounds falling 94-79. That's two games in a row now that Loyola Maryland has lost by exactly 15 points.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 4-2, while the Bulldogs' bumped their own down to the opposite: 2-4.

While only Missouri took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As mentioned, Missouri is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Missouri have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Maryland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Missouri is a big 19-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

