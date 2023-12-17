Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Seton Hall 6-4, Missouri 7-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Seton Hall has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Missouri Tigers in a holiday battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at T-Mobile Center. Missouri took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on Seton Hall, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Pirates earned a 70-61 victory over the Hawks.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Seton Hall to victory, but perhaps none more so than Isaiah Coleman, who scored 17 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Coleman has scored all season. Jaden Bediako was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Missouri's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 73-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jayhawks. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Missouri in their matchups with Kansas: they've now lost three in a row.

Missouri's loss came about despite a quality game from Sean East II, who scored 21 points along with six assists.

The Pirates' win bumped their record up to 6-4. As for the Tigers, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 7-3.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Seton Hall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Missouri, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Seton Hall's sizeable advantage in that area, Missouri will need to find a way to close that gap.