Who's Playing
Alabama @ Missouri
Current Records: Alabama 16-2; Missouri 14-4
What to Know
The #4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Missouri Tigers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Mizzou Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Mizzou winning the first 92-86 at home and the Crimson Tide taking the second 86-76.
Bama strolled past the Vanderbilt Commodores with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 78-66. It was another big night for Bama's forward Brandon Miller, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, things were close when Mizzou and the Arkansas Razorbacks clashed on Wednesday, but Mizzou ultimately edged out the opposition 79-76. Having forecasted a close win for the Tigers, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their guard Kobe Brown did his thing and had 17 points along with six rebounds.
The wins brought the Crimson Tide up to 16-2 and Mizzou to 14-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bama is 10th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Bama, the Tigers rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Alabama have won six out of their last ten games against Missouri.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Alabama 86 vs. Missouri 76
- Jan 08, 2022 - Missouri 92 vs. Alabama 86
- Feb 06, 2021 - Missouri 68 vs. Alabama 65
- Mar 07, 2020 - Missouri 69 vs. Alabama 50
- Jan 18, 2020 - Alabama 88 vs. Missouri 74
- Jan 16, 2019 - Alabama 70 vs. Missouri 60
- Jan 31, 2018 - Missouri 69 vs. Alabama 60
- Feb 15, 2017 - Alabama 57 vs. Missouri 54
- Jan 18, 2017 - Alabama 68 vs. Missouri 56
- Feb 06, 2016 - Alabama 80 vs. Missouri 71