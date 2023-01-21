Who's Playing

Alabama @ Missouri

Current Records: Alabama 16-2; Missouri 14-4

What to Know

The #4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Missouri Tigers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Mizzou Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Mizzou winning the first 92-86 at home and the Crimson Tide taking the second 86-76.

Bama strolled past the Vanderbilt Commodores with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 78-66. It was another big night for Bama's forward Brandon Miller, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, things were close when Mizzou and the Arkansas Razorbacks clashed on Wednesday, but Mizzou ultimately edged out the opposition 79-76. Having forecasted a close win for the Tigers, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their guard Kobe Brown did his thing and had 17 points along with six rebounds.

The wins brought the Crimson Tide up to 16-2 and Mizzou to 14-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bama is 10th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Bama, the Tigers rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alabama have won six out of their last ten games against Missouri.