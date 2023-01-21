Who's Playing

Alabama @ Missouri

Current Records: Alabama 16-2; Missouri 14-4

What to Know

An SEC battle is on tap between the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Missouri Tigers at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Mizzou winning the first 92-86 at home and the Crimson Tide taking the second 86-76.

Bama had enough points to win and then some against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday, taking their matchup 78-66. Bama's forward Brandon Miller did his thing and posted a double-double on 30 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Mizzou sidestepped the Arkansas Razorbacks for a 79-76 win. It was another big night for Mizzou's guard Kobe Brown, who had 17 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Crimson Tide are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Bama is now 16-2 while the Tigers sit at 14-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Bama is 10th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Bama, Mizzou enters the contest with 18.9 takeaways on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Mizzou the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Alabama have won six out of their last ten games against Missouri.