How to watch Missouri vs. Auburn: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Auburn @ Missouri

Current Records: Auburn 22-2; Missouri 11-13

What to Know

The #11 Auburn Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Auburn and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Auburn is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Auburn came out on top in a nail-biter against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, sneaking past 95-91. Center Austin Wiley was the offensive standout of the contest for Auburn, posting a double-double on 18 points and 17 rebounds along with five blocks.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Mizzou as they fell 82-78 to the LSU Tigers on Tuesday. Missouri's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Dru Smith, who had 20 points in addition to five boards.

Auburn beat Mizzou 81-71 when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Auburn's win shoved Mizzou out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Auburn have won five out of their last seven games against Missouri.