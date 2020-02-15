How to watch Missouri vs. Auburn: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Missouri vs. Auburn basketball game
Who's Playing
Auburn @ Missouri
Current Records: Auburn 22-2; Missouri 11-13
What to Know
The #11 Auburn Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Auburn and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Auburn is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Auburn came out on top in a nail-biter against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, sneaking past 95-91. Center Austin Wiley was the offensive standout of the contest for Auburn, posting a double-double on 18 points and 17 rebounds along with five blocks.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Mizzou as they fell 82-78 to the LSU Tigers on Tuesday. Missouri's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Dru Smith, who had 20 points in addition to five boards.
Auburn beat Mizzou 81-71 when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Auburn's win shoved Mizzou out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Tigers are a 5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
Series History
Auburn have won five out of their last seven games against Missouri.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Auburn 81 vs. Missouri 71
- Jan 30, 2019 - Auburn 92 vs. Missouri 58
- Jan 24, 2018 - Auburn 91 vs. Missouri 73
- Mar 08, 2017 - Missouri 86 vs. Auburn 83
- Mar 04, 2017 - Auburn 89 vs. Missouri 78
- Jan 10, 2017 - Auburn 77 vs. Missouri 72
- Jan 09, 2016 - Missouri 76 vs. Auburn 61
-
