How to watch Missouri vs. Butler: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Missouri (home) vs. Butler (away)

Current Records: Missouri 4-1; Butler 5-0

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers will square off against the Butler Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Sprint Center.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Mizzou took down the Morehead State Eagles 70-52. No one put up better numbers for the Tigers than G Mark Smith, who really brought his A game. He had 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Butler also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (21) and won 68-50 over Morehead State.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Mizzou are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Mizzou to 4-1 and Butler to 5-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.