How to watch Missouri vs. Butler: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
How to watch Missouri vs. Butler basketball game
Who's Playing
Missouri (home) vs. Butler (away)
Current Records: Missouri 4-1; Butler 5-0
What to Know
The Missouri Tigers will square off against the Butler Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Sprint Center.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Mizzou took down the Morehead State Eagles 70-52. No one put up better numbers for the Tigers than G Mark Smith, who really brought his A game. He had 21 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Butler also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (21) and won 68-50 over Morehead State.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Mizzou are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Mizzou to 4-1 and Butler to 5-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas, MSU head to Maui
The Spartans and Jayhawks could meet in Wednesday's title game of the Maui Invitational
-
Podcast: Virginia likes going slow
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also preview the Maui Invitational and share memories of the...
-
Top 25 And 1: Xavier set for Florida
The Gators are 4-2 after starting the season ranked in the top 10
-
Memphis shows it's elite sans Wiseman
Precious Achiuwa, the Tigers' remaining five-star freshman, turned in 25 points and 11 rebounds...
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke survives vs. Hoyas
The freshman big finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Hoyas
-
Oklahoma State gets NOA from NCAA
Former Cowboys assistant Lamont Evans, who was found guilty of federal crimes, charged with...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...