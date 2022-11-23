Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Missouri

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 2-1; Missouri 5-0

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Mizzou Arena at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Coastal Carolina now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Chanticleers were just a bucket short of a win last week and fell 79-78 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Tigers entered their game on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. Everything went their way against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils as they made off with an 83-62 victory. Missouri's guard D'Moi Hodge was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 18 points along with six steals. This makes it three games in a row in which Hodge has had at least three steals.

The Chanticleers are now 2-1 while Mizzou sits at 5-0. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Coastal Carolina ranks second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 56.70% on the season. Mizzou has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the seventh most points per game in college basketball at 91.8.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 14-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.