How to watch Missouri vs. Illinois: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Illinois @ Missouri

Current Records: Illinois 8-3; Missouri 6-4

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a holiday battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Enterprise Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 30 turnovers -- Mizzou prevailed over the Southern Illinois Salukis 64-48 on Sunday. Missouri's G Mark Smith was one of the most active players for the team as he shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, Illinois also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (33 combined) and won 69-55 over the Old Dominion Monarchs. G Alan Griffin (15 points) and G Ayo Dosunmu (14 points) were the top scorers for Illinois.

The Tigers aren't expected to pull this one out (the Fighting Illini are favored by 4), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Mizzou might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Mizzou had enough points to win and then some against Illinois when the two teams previously met in December of last year, taking their matchup 79-63. Will the Tigers repeat their success, or do the Fighting Illini have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.99

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a 4-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 129

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Illinois have won three out of their last four games against Missouri.