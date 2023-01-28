Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Missouri

Current Records: Iowa State 15-4; Missouri 15-5

What to Know

The #12 Iowa State Cyclones will take on the Missouri Tigers at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Iowa State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, sneaking past 80-76. Among those leading the charge for the Cyclones was guard Jaren Holmes, who had 23 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Mizzou had enough points to win and then some against the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday, taking their contest 89-77. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to guard D'Moi Hodge, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points, and guard Kobe Brown, who had 18 points and five assists along with five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Iowa State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought Iowa State up to 15-4 and Mizzou to 15-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Cyclones rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.6 on average. The Tigers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 18.4 takeaways on average, good for eighth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Cyclones are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iowa State have won two out of their last three games against Missouri.