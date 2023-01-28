Who's Playing
Iowa State @ Missouri
Current Records: Iowa State 15-4; Missouri 15-5
What to Know
The #12 Iowa State Cyclones will take on the Missouri Tigers at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Iowa State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, sneaking past 80-76. Among those leading the charge for the Cyclones was guard Jaren Holmes, who had 23 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Mizzou had enough points to win and then some against the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday, taking their contest 89-77. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to guard D'Moi Hodge, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points, and guard Kobe Brown, who had 18 points and five assists along with five boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Iowa State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The wins brought Iowa State up to 15-4 and Mizzou to 15-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Cyclones rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.6 on average. The Tigers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 18.4 takeaways on average, good for eighth best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Cyclones are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Iowa State have won two out of their last three games against Missouri.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Iowa State 67 vs. Missouri 50
- Nov 09, 2018 - Iowa State 76 vs. Missouri 59
- Nov 10, 2017 - Missouri 74 vs. Iowa State 59