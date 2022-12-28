Who's Playing
No. 19 Kentucky @ Missouri
Current Records: Kentucky 8-3; Missouri 11-1
What to Know
The #19 Kentucky Wildcats are 6-2 against the Missouri Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. UK and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
The Wildcats took their matchup against the Florida A&M Rattlers last Wednesday by a conclusive 88-68 score. UK's guard Cason Wallace looked sharp as he shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and nine dimes. Wallace hadn't helped his team much against the UCLA Bruins two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Wallace's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Mizzou was expected to lose against the Illinois Fighting Illini last Thursday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Mizzou made easy work of Illinois and carried off a 93-71 win. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to guard Kobe Brown, who had 31 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wildcats are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
Their wins bumped UK to 8-3 and Mizzou to 11-1. With both UK and Mizzou swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kentucky have won six out of their last eight games against Missouri.
- Dec 29, 2021 - Kentucky 83 vs. Missouri 56
- Feb 03, 2021 - Missouri 75 vs. Kentucky 70
- Jan 04, 2020 - Kentucky 71 vs. Missouri 59
- Feb 19, 2019 - Kentucky 66 vs. Missouri 58
- Feb 24, 2018 - Kentucky 87 vs. Missouri 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Missouri 69 vs. Kentucky 60
- Feb 21, 2017 - Kentucky 72 vs. Missouri 62
- Jan 27, 2016 - Kentucky 88 vs. Missouri 54