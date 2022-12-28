Who's Playing

No. 19 Kentucky @ Missouri

Current Records: Kentucky 8-3; Missouri 11-1

What to Know

The #19 Kentucky Wildcats are 6-2 against the Missouri Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. UK and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Wildcats took their matchup against the Florida A&M Rattlers last Wednesday by a conclusive 88-68 score. UK's guard Cason Wallace looked sharp as he shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and nine dimes. Wallace hadn't helped his team much against the UCLA Bruins two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Wallace's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Mizzou was expected to lose against the Illinois Fighting Illini last Thursday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Mizzou made easy work of Illinois and carried off a 93-71 win. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to guard Kobe Brown, who had 31 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wildcats are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped UK to 8-3 and Mizzou to 11-1. With both UK and Mizzou swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kentucky have won six out of their last eight games against Missouri.