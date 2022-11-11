Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Missouri

Current Records: Pennsylvania 0-1; Missouri 1-0

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Mizzou Arena at 8 p.m. ET Friday. The Missouri Tigers will be strutting in after a win while UPenn will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Quakers have to be hurting after a devastating 78-50 defeat at the hands of the Iona Gaels on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mizzou didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Monday, but they still walked away with a 97-91 victory.

UPenn is now 0-1 while Mizzou sits at a mirror-image 1-0. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UPenn is second worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 72 on average. But the Tigers are stumbling into the contest with the seventh most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 70.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 14-point favorite against the Quakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.