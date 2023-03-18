Who's Playing

Princeton @ Missouri

Regular Season Records: Princeton 22-8; Missouri 25-9

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers and the #23 Missouri Tigers are set to clash at 6:10 p.m. ET March 18 at Golden 1 Center in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Princeton earned some more postseason success in their contest on Thursday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Arizona Wildcats 59-55. Forward Tosan Evbuomwan (15 points) was the top scorer for Princeton.

Meanwhile, Mizzou didn't have too much trouble with the Utah State Aggies on Thursday as they won 76-65. Mizzou got double-digit scores from four players: guard D'Moi Hodge (23), guard Kobe Brown (19), guard DeAndre Gholston (11), and forward Noah Carter (10). Brown hadn't helped his team much against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Princeton is 17th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Princeton, Mizzou comes into the game boasting the 10th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.