Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Missouri

Current Records: SE Missouri State 5-3; Missouri 8-0

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Missouri Tigers at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou should still be riding high after a win, while the Redhawks will be looking to regain their footing.

On Monday, SE Missouri State lost to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on the road by a decisive 84-68 margin.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Tuesday Mizzou sidestepped the Wichita State Shockers for an 88-84 victory. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Mizzou's forward Noah Carter did his thing and had 20 points along with eight rebounds.

SE Missouri State is now 5-3 while the Tigers sit at 8-0. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Redhawks have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the 32nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Mizzou's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 92.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.