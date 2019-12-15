How to watch Missouri vs. Southern Illinois: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Missouri

Current Records: Southern Illinois 4-6; Missouri 5-4

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Southern Illinois Salukis and the Missouri Tigers will meet up at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mizzou Arena.

SIU was close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 72-69 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. The Salukis' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G Eric McGill, who had 12 points in addition to six rebounds, and G Harwin Francois, who had 14 points.

Meanwhile, Mizzou was able to grind out a solid victory over the Temple Owls last week, winning 64-54. G Javon Pickett (16 points) was the top scorer for Mizzou.

The Salukis are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-5 against the spread.

Missouri's win lifted them to 5-4 while Southern Illinois' defeat dropped them down to 4-6. We'll see if Mizzou can repeat their recent success or if SIU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Salukis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 122

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.