How to watch Missouri vs. Tennessee: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Missouri vs. Tennessee basketball game
Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Missouri
Current Records: Tennessee 8-5; Missouri 8-5
What to Know
The Tennessee Volunteers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Missouri Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Tennessee ended up a good deal behind the LSU Tigers when they played on Saturday, losing 78-64. G Jordan Bowden had a rough day: he finished with only three points on 1-for-12 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the game between Mizzou and the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Mizzou falling 71-59, it was darn close to turning into one. G Dru Smith (11 points) and F Kobe Brown (9 points) were the top scorers for Mizzou.
The Volunteers aren't expected to pull this one out (Mizzou is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take the Volunteers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
The Volunteers had enough points to win and then some against Mizzou when the two teams previously met in February of last year, taking their matchup 72-60. Will the Volunteers repeat their success, or does Mizzou have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 122
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tennessee have won three out of their last five games against Missouri.
- Feb 05, 2019 - Tennessee 72 vs. Missouri 60
- Jan 08, 2019 - Tennessee 87 vs. Missouri 63
- Jan 17, 2018 - Missouri 59 vs. Tennessee 55
- Feb 18, 2017 - Tennessee 90 vs. Missouri 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Missouri 75 vs. Tennessee 64
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ohio State vs Maryland odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Ohio State vs. Maryland game 10,000...
-
Louisville vs. Miami odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) game 10,000...
-
Bracketology: Butler a new No. 1 seed
There are some surprising teams on the top line in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket...
-
Duke's Moore breaks bone in right hand
Duke's battle with injuries continues, as key freshman wing Moore will be 'out for awhile'
-
Coaches Poll: Louisville, OSU slip
Florida State and San Diego State also made big jumps in this week's Coaches Poll
-
AP Top 25: Baylor jumps up to No. 4
The top three remains unchanged, but Baylor and Auburn enter the top 5 of the rankings, replacing...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic