How to watch Missouri vs. Tennessee: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Missouri

Current Records: Tennessee 8-5; Missouri 8-5

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Missouri Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Tennessee ended up a good deal behind the LSU Tigers when they played on Saturday, losing 78-64. G Jordan Bowden had a rough day: he finished with only three points on 1-for-12 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between Mizzou and the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Mizzou falling 71-59, it was darn close to turning into one. G Dru Smith (11 points) and F Kobe Brown (9 points) were the top scorers for Mizzou.

The Volunteers aren't expected to pull this one out (Mizzou is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take the Volunteers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Volunteers had enough points to win and then some against Mizzou when the two teams previously met in February of last year, taking their matchup 72-60. Will the Volunteers repeat their success, or does Mizzou have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 122

Series History

Tennessee have won three out of their last five games against Missouri.