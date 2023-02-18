Who's Playing
Texas A&M @ Missouri
Current Records: Texas A&M 19-7; Missouri 19-7
What to Know
The Missouri Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Mizzou and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. A&M will be strutting in after a win while Mizzou will be stumbling in from a defeat.
A victory for Mizzou just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Auburn Tigers, falling 89-56. One thing holding Mizzou back was the mediocre play of guard DeAndre Gholston, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 1-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 33 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Arkansas Razorbacks typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Aggies proved too difficult a challenge. A&M secured a 62-56 W over the Razorbacks. A&M's guard Dexter Dennis filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Mizzou and A&M now sit at an identical 19-7. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Mizzou is stumbling into the matchup with the 21st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.7 on average. The Aggies' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 25th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: ESPN2
Series History
Texas A&M have won ten out of their last 14 games against Missouri.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Texas A&M 82 vs. Missouri 64
- Feb 05, 2022 - Missouri 70 vs. Texas A&M 66
- Jan 15, 2022 - Texas A&M 67 vs. Missouri 64
- Jan 16, 2021 - Missouri 68 vs. Texas A&M 52
- Feb 04, 2020 - Texas A&M 68 vs. Missouri 51
- Jan 21, 2020 - Texas A&M 66 vs. Missouri 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas A&M 68 vs. Missouri 59
- Jan 19, 2019 - Missouri 66 vs. Texas A&M 43
- Feb 13, 2018 - Missouri 62 vs. Texas A&M 58
- Jan 20, 2018 - Texas A&M 60 vs. Missouri 49
- Feb 28, 2017 - Texas A&M 60 vs. Missouri 43
- Feb 08, 2017 - Texas A&M 76 vs. Missouri 73
- Feb 27, 2016 - Texas A&M 84 vs. Missouri 69
- Jan 23, 2016 - Texas A&M 66 vs. Missouri 53