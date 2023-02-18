Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Missouri

Current Records: Texas A&M 19-7; Missouri 19-7

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Mizzou and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. A&M will be strutting in after a win while Mizzou will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A victory for Mizzou just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Auburn Tigers, falling 89-56. One thing holding Mizzou back was the mediocre play of guard DeAndre Gholston, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 1-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas Razorbacks typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Aggies proved too difficult a challenge. A&M secured a 62-56 W over the Razorbacks. A&M's guard Dexter Dennis filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Mizzou and A&M now sit at an identical 19-7. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Mizzou is stumbling into the matchup with the 21st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.7 on average. The Aggies' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 25th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M have won ten out of their last 14 games against Missouri.