Halftime Report

The last time Monmouth and Delaware met, the game was decided by 20 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Monmouth leads 44-42 over Delaware.

Monmouth came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Delaware 11-10, Monmouth 5-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.60

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Monmouth Hawks and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at OceanFirst Bank Center. The Hawks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Monmouth is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 104-97 win over Drexel on Thursday. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Hawks as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Madison Durr had a dynamite game for Monmouth, going 10 for 11 en route to 40 points plus five assists and three steals. Durr had some trouble finding his footing against William & Mary on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Jack Collins, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Delaware's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They fell 76-66 to Towson.

Despite the loss, Delaware had strong showings from John Camden, who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds and three steals, and Niels Lane, who went 6 for 8 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds. Camden had some trouble finding his footing against Drexel on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Monmouth's win bumped their record up to 5-16. As for Delaware, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-10.

Looking ahead, Monmouth is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing at home.

Monmouth suffered a grim 84-64 defeat to Delaware in their previous matchup back in January. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Monmouth was down 51-27.

Odds

Monmouth is a slight 1-point favorite against Delaware, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Delaware has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Monmouth.