Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Drexel 15-7, Monmouth 11-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

Monmouth will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Drexel Dragons will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at OceanFirst Bank Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Monmouth has not done well against the Pride recently (they were 0-7 in their previous seven matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Hawks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 81-78 win over the Pride.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Drexel proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Aggies with points to spare, taking the game 62-47.

The Hawks' victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-10. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.8 points per game. As for the Dragons, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season.

Monmouth came up short against the Dragons in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 78-74. Will Monmouth have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Drexel is a 4-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Monmouth and Drexel both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.