Who's Playing
Drexel Dragons @ Monmouth Hawks
Current Records: Drexel 15-7, Monmouth 11-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
What to Know
Monmouth will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Drexel Dragons will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at OceanFirst Bank Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Even though Monmouth has not done well against the Pride recently (they were 0-7 in their previous seven matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Hawks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 81-78 win over the Pride.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Drexel proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Aggies with points to spare, taking the game 62-47.
The Hawks' victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-10. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.8 points per game. As for the Dragons, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season.
Monmouth came up short against the Dragons in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 78-74. Will Monmouth have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Drexel is a 4-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 139 points.
Series History
Monmouth and Drexel both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- Jan 18, 2024 - Drexel 78 vs. Monmouth 74
- Mar 04, 2023 - Drexel 64 vs. Monmouth 45
- Feb 04, 2023 - Monmouth 69 vs. Drexel 67
- Jan 07, 2023 - Drexel 67 vs. Monmouth 35
- Nov 11, 2016 - Monmouth 78 vs. Drexel 65
- Nov 21, 2015 - Monmouth 82 vs. Drexel 74