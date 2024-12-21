Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Fairfield 5-6, Monmouth 1-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

What to Know

After starting their season with 11 straight games on the road, Monmouth is finally coming home. They will look to take advantage of their home-court as they take on the Fairfield Stags at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Last Tuesday, Monmouth was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 71-67 to Princeton. The Hawks have struggled against the Tigers recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Monmouth saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Abdi Bashir Jr., who went 8 for 15 en route to 26 points, was perhaps the best of all. That was a full 38.8% of Monmouth's points, marking the third time in a row he's had more than a third of the team's points. The team also got some help courtesy of Madison Durr, who posted 14 points in addition to two steals.

Meanwhile, Fairfield's game on Wednesday was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 64-63 to CCSU. The Stags have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Monmouth's loss dropped their record down to 1-10. As for Fairfield, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

Monmouth skirted past Fairfield 59-56 in their previous matchup back in February of 2022. Does Monmouth have another victory up their sleeve, or will Fairfield turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Monmouth has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.