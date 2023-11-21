Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Lehigh 1-3, Monmouth 1-2

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

The Monmouth Hawks will be playing at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Monmouth might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Hawks found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 82-57 punch to the gut against the Tigers. The over/under was set at 139 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Lehigh's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They blew past the Red Dragons 90-65. With that win, Lehigh brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

The Hawks now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Mountain Hawks, their victory bumped their record up to 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Monmouth have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lehigh struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Monmouth came up short against Lehigh in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 80-76. Will Monmouth have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Monmouth has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Lehigh.