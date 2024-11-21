Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Youngstown State 1-2, Monmouth 0-5

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Monmouth Hawks at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The Penguins are expected to lose this one by five points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Youngstown State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Syracuse on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 104-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Orange. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Despite their loss, Youngstown State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nico Galette, who went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Galette had some trouble finding his footing against Ohio State last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. EJ Farmer was another key player, posting 26 points.

Meanwhile, Monmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell to Wichita State 70-66.

The losing side was boosted by Cornelius Robinson Jr., who went 6 for 7 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 85.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Youngstown State now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Monmouth, their loss dropped their record down to 0-5.

While the two teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking ahead, Monmouth is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Monmouth is expected to win, but their 0-2 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Monmouth is a 5-point favorite against Youngstown State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

