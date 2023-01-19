Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ Monmouth

Current Records: College of Charleston 19-1; Monmouth 1-17

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Monmouth and the #18 College of Charleston Cougars will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at OceanFirst Bank Center. The Hawks are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

Monmouth was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 68-48 loss to the Towson Tigers. One thing holding Monmouth back was the mediocre play of guard Jack Collins, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, College of Charleston was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the William & Mary Tribe with a sharp 82-54 win. College of Charleston can attribute much of their success to guard Dalton Bolon, who had 15 points, and forward Ante Brzovic, who had 17 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Hawks are now 1-17 while the Cougars sit at 19-1. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Monmouth is 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.1 on average. College of Charleston's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 80.3 points per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.