Who's Playing

Delaware @ Monmouth

Current Records: Delaware 12-11; Monmouth 2-20

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Hawks and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Monmouth is out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.

Monmouth didn't have too much trouble with the North Carolina A&T Aggies on the road this past Saturday as they won 79-64. Monmouth relied on the efforts of guard Jakari Spence, who had 14 points and seven assists along with five boards, and guard Tahron Allen, who had 23 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Delaware sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 81-78 win over the Northeastern Huskies this past Saturday. Delaware got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (21), guard Gianmarco Arletti (18), guard Christian Ray (15), and guard Cavan Reilly (14).

The Hawks are now 2-20 while the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 12-11. Monmouth is 0-1 after wins this season, Delaware 5-6.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.