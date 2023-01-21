Who's Playing

Hampton @ Monmouth

Current Records: Hampton 3-16; Monmouth 1-18

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks and the Hampton Pirates are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at 2:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The Hawks are out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.

On Thursday, Monmouth lost to the College of Charleston Cougars at home by a decisive 69-55 margin. The top scorers for Monmouth were guard Andrew Ball (16 points) and forward Myles Foster (15 points).

Meanwhile, Hampton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 79-73 to the Drexel Dragons. Hampton's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Marquis Godwin, who had 19 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Monmouth is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Monmouth is now 1-18 while the Pirates sit at 3-16. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks are stumbling into the contest with the 361st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 56.9 on average. Hampton has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37.90% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.00

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.