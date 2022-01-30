Who's Playing
Niagara @ Monmouth
Current Records: Niagara 8-11; Monmouth 13-6
What to Know
The Monmouth Hawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Niagara Purple Eagles at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at OceanFirst Bank Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where the Hawks won 57-49, we could be in for a big score.
Monmouth didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Canisius Golden Griffins on Friday, but they still walked away with a 72-67 win.
Niagara lost a heartbreaker to the Siena Saints when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Friday. Niagara fell in a 60-56 heartbreaker.
Monmouth's victory lifted them to 13-6 while Niagara's loss dropped them down to 8-11. We'll see if Monmouth can repeat their recent success or if Niagara bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey
Series History
Monmouth have won nine out of their last 14 games against Niagara.
- Dec 03, 2021 - Monmouth 57 vs. Niagara 49
- Jan 30, 2021 - Niagara 83 vs. Monmouth 74
- Jan 29, 2021 - Monmouth 77 vs. Niagara 67
- Feb 16, 2020 - Niagara 77 vs. Monmouth 72
- Jan 24, 2020 - Monmouth 82 vs. Niagara 71
- Mar 07, 2019 - Monmouth 76 vs. Niagara 72
- Jan 26, 2019 - Niagara 75 vs. Monmouth 48
- Feb 04, 2018 - Niagara 96 vs. Monmouth 91
- Jan 12, 2018 - Niagara 78 vs. Monmouth 77
- Mar 03, 2017 - Monmouth 84 vs. Niagara 59
- Feb 16, 2017 - Monmouth 93 vs. Niagara 75
- Jan 14, 2017 - Monmouth 90 vs. Niagara 83
- Feb 28, 2016 - Monmouth 77 vs. Niagara 68
- Dec 06, 2015 - Monmouth 56 vs. Niagara 42