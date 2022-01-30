Who's Playing

Niagara @ Monmouth

Current Records: Niagara 8-11; Monmouth 13-6

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Niagara Purple Eagles at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at OceanFirst Bank Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where the Hawks won 57-49, we could be in for a big score.

Monmouth didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Canisius Golden Griffins on Friday, but they still walked away with a 72-67 win.

Niagara lost a heartbreaker to the Siena Saints when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Friday. Niagara fell in a 60-56 heartbreaker.

Monmouth's victory lifted them to 13-6 while Niagara's loss dropped them down to 8-11. We'll see if Monmouth can repeat their recent success or if Niagara bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Monmouth have won nine out of their last 14 games against Niagara.

  • Dec 03, 2021 - Monmouth 57 vs. Niagara 49
  • Jan 30, 2021 - Niagara 83 vs. Monmouth 74
  • Jan 29, 2021 - Monmouth 77 vs. Niagara 67
  • Feb 16, 2020 - Niagara 77 vs. Monmouth 72
  • Jan 24, 2020 - Monmouth 82 vs. Niagara 71
  • Mar 07, 2019 - Monmouth 76 vs. Niagara 72
  • Jan 26, 2019 - Niagara 75 vs. Monmouth 48
  • Feb 04, 2018 - Niagara 96 vs. Monmouth 91
  • Jan 12, 2018 - Niagara 78 vs. Monmouth 77
  • Mar 03, 2017 - Monmouth 84 vs. Niagara 59
  • Feb 16, 2017 - Monmouth 93 vs. Niagara 75
  • Jan 14, 2017 - Monmouth 90 vs. Niagara 83
  • Feb 28, 2016 - Monmouth 77 vs. Niagara 68
  • Dec 06, 2015 - Monmouth 56 vs. Niagara 42