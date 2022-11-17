Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ Monmouth

Current Records: Norfolk State 2-2; Monmouth 0-3

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Norfolk State Spartans at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

A victory for Monmouth just wasn't in the stars on Monday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Illinois Fighting Illini, falling 103-65. Forward Myles Foster had a rough night: he fouled out and turned the ball over five times en route to a 4-for-11, 9-point finish.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. Their painful 86-56 loss to the UCLA Bruins might stick with them for a while. A silver lining for the Spartans was the play of forward Kris Bankston, who had 17 points along with nine boards.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Monmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.