Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Monmouth

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 12-15; Monmouth 5-21

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at OceanFirst Bank Center. Monmouth is out to stop an 11-game streak of losses at home.

The Hawks have to be aching after a bruising 86-57 defeat to the Hofstra Pride this past Saturday. Monmouth was surely aware of their 12-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T came up short against the Stony Brook Seawolves this past Saturday, falling 69-59.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Monmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.