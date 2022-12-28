Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ Monmouth

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 10-3; Monmouth 1-12

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will play host again and welcome the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks to OceanFirst Bank Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Hawks are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 76-44 bruising that Monmouth suffered against the Yale Bulldogs last week.

Meanwhile, UNC-Wilmington was able to grind out a solid win over the Campbell Fighting Camels last Wednesday, winning 74-66.

Monmouth is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-9 ATS when expected to lose.

UNC-Wilmington's victory lifted them to 10-3 while Monmouth's loss dropped them down to 1-12. We'll see if UNC-Wilmington can repeat their recent success or if Monmouth bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Seahawks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.