Who's Playing

Yale @ Monmouth

Current Records: Yale 9-3; Monmouth 1-11

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs are on the road again Thursday and play against the Monmouth Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at OceanFirst Bank Center. Yale will be strutting in after a victory while Monmouth will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bulldogs didn't have too much trouble with the Fairfield Stags on the road last week as they won 77-64.

Meanwhile, Monmouth took a serious blow against the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, falling 80-46.

Yale is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Yale's win brought them up to 9-3 while the Hawks' defeat pulled them down to 1-11. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs enter the game with only 57.6 points allowed per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Monmouth has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.70% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Monmouth.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Monmouth have won two out of their last three games against Yale.